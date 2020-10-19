Henderson group honors amendment anniversary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Women’s Honor Court hosted a ceremony in Henderson Saturday as part of a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The event featured guest speakers, including the reading of a letter sent by former Kentucky First Lady, Jane Beshear. Joan Hoffman, Henderson’s first female mayor, also spoke at the event and said it’s up to all Americans to have their voices heard.

It behooves us all to get out and support the candidate of our choice, do it peacefully, tactfully, but strongly. Joan Hoffman

The event also featured a joint proclamation from Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider and Henderson Mayor Steve Austin celebrating the anniversary.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)