Henderson Habitat of Humanity falls victim to thieves again

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As Henderson police continue investigating who stole tools from Henderson’s habitat for humanity trailer.

Now the non-profit’s new box truck has fallen victim to vandals.

This is the third time in six months Habitat of Humanity in Henderson has been hit by thieves. This time targeting the non-profits new diesel box truck.

It was a normal day for Shadley Stone at Habitat for Humanity in Henderson, the non-profit was set to take their new box truck to get decals showing off the company’s logo, but that didn’t happen.

“I go to get in it low and behold, I went to step over some parts that did not look like they belonged there, I noticed, it was the muffler and the whole exhaust system” said Shadley Stone.

Sometime between Saturday evening and early Monday morning, officials at Henderson’s Habitat say thieves struck again, this time taking the Diesel Particulate Filter or DPF similar to a catalytic converter made from platinum, Habitat just landed this 2015 box truck in December. The DPF is worth up to $700 the second most expensive part on the truck besides the engine.

“Insurance no telling what it’s going to be now, we never had any problems, the tools originally got stolen back in November, November 12 from a job site” Stone adds.

The series of thefts has left Habitat desperate for answers, the first hit in November 2018, the thieves got away with tools valued at over $10,000. The second theft happened at a job site in April when a trailer was busted wide open taking newly replaced tools, this time worth $5,000. officials say there are cameras on the building and a local security firm drives past several times a night.

Stone says, “I guess a thief is going to take or if they want it bad enough their going to get it, were doing everything we can do, the public has been a lot of help.”

Habitat officials say police still have no suspects from any of the thefts.

Director Brittney Smith says they will turn the latest case over to insurance with parts and labor being so expensive, it’s unclear when the truck will be on the road again.

(This story was originally published on May 14, 2019)

