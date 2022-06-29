HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Independence Day is starting a day early for the city of Henderson. The Audubon Mill Park will be putting on an Independence Day celebration on July 3 at 5 p.m.

Fireworks will begin about 9:15 p.m. according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

The celebration will feature the Jammin’ and Jumpin’ Pole Vaulting Competition. Live music will be provided by Old Dam Community Band. Food vendors will be on location.

The celebration is sponsored by Henderson Chamber of Commerce, City of Henderson, Independence Bank, Henderson Tourist Commission, Gibbs Die Casting Corp., Henderson Lions Club and Henderson Brewing Company.

More information can be found on www.hendersonkychamber.com or by contacting Clay Gilliam at (270) 826-7505.