HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Over twenty talented songwriters returned to Henderson for this year’s Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival. The 12th running of this event kicked off today at Hometown Roots in Downtown Henderson.

“We are thrilled to welcome back songwriters who have played on stage alongside ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, Bob Segar’s ‘Silver Bullet Band’, Brad Paisley and many more,” shared festival organizers in a media release.

During the Songwriters Festival, stories behind the hit radio songs are played by the men and women who wrote them.

The songwriters have written hits, such as, “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett, “Waitin’ on a Women” by Brad Paisley, “The Dance” by Garth Brooks, “She’s Everything” by Brad Paisley, and many more.

Along with Hometown Roots, performances will also be held at Rookies Sports Bar and Restaurant.

A veterans concert will be held Thursday night at the Homeplace of Henderson. A songwriter’s workshop is planned for Saturday night. Money raised by the festival will go to non-profits in the Henderson area.