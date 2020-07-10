Henderson Humane Society offering low adoption fees this weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – To help shelter partners with added animals after July 4th and the limited staff and funding due to COVID-19, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for cats and dogs on July 10-12 at 160 shelters across 32 states.

One local shelter, the Humane Society Of Henderson County, is participating in the event.

While adoption fees aren’t completely waived, they are significantly lowered.

To view dogs and cats up for adoption in Henderson, click here.

