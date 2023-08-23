HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Joint Task Force sentences for four individuals convicted of charges relating to trafficking in a controlled substance that have taken place since June.

Morris (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Varek Kane Morris was sentenced to 16 years in prison on June 12 for the charges of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams of fentanyl), promoting contraband and drug paraphernalia. Officials say these charges are pursuant to a narcotics investigation into Morris after he was found in possession of over 40 grams of powder fentanyl inside the Henderson County Detention Center.

Morris was also sentenced to an additional 9 years for the charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property-firearm, criminal mischief, and drug paraphernalia, as well as being a persistent felony offender for a separate investigation.

Brewer (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Bradley Brewer was sentenced to 16 years in prison on July 10 for charges of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams of fentanyl), trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units drug unspecified) and trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units amphetamine).

Thomas (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Dana Thomas was sentenced on August 2 to 10 years in prison for the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 dosage unites drug unspecified) and trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units amphetamine).

Authorities say the investigation that lead to charges for Brewer and Thomas resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Cabell (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

On August 7, Melinda Cabell was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the following charges: