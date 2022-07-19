HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Keeping up-to-date on what’s going on in Henderson has never been easier! The city revealed their new mobile app Tuesday, which is free on both the App Store and Google Play.

Henderson officials say the app was designed to be another way for them to get information out.

“Our aim is to make it much easier to reach you with important news, upcoming events, job listings, and more,” it states on the app’s download page.

Here are some of the features you’ll find on their new app:

City Calendar

Community Events Calendar

City Newsletter

City News Articles

City Job Listings

City Commission Meeting Agendas and Recordings

A Photo Gallery of the City

Optional Push Notifications

You can download the app right now on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

