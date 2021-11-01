Henderson leaders announce PFAS Working Group to address environment issues

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The City of Henderson, working with other local leaders, its water utility and area health officials announced the formation of a PFAS Working Group to help the community better understand Per and Polyfluoralkyl Substances (PFAS).

PFAS are commonly used chemicals that can be found in everyday products like food packaging, fabric and cleaning products. Late last year, local officials learned that PFAS were found in the soil and groundwater in Henderson. Even though the drinking water was found safe, there are still concerns.

“The EPA’s recent actions along with our own efforts to learn more about PFAS and its potential impacts on our community led us to the conclusion we need to act now,” Donna Stinnett, the city’s public information officer and its lead representative on the PFAS Working Group. “As public servants, our No. 1 priority is to protect our citizens and our community. In this case, we need to know more, so we’re bringing together a team to focus on this issue.”

The working group will meet with officials from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet to develop strategies to combat the issue.