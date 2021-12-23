Henderson leaders giving gifts to toddler injured in shooting

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Community leaders from Henderson will give gifts on Thursday to a young girl who was injured during a shooting in November.

City leaders were able to raise roughly $1,000 to buy two-year-old Lindsey Phoenix gifts. Phoenix was shot by a stray bullet on Powell Street earlier this year. She received treatment for her injuries in Indianapolis and returned home on December 5.

The Henderson Police Department arrested Darren Miller in connection to the shooting. Miller faces several charges including first degree assault.