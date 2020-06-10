Henderson library board meets to discuss director’s Facebook posts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Public Library Board of Directors held a special meeting Tuesday to address Director Caleb May’s comments.

May posted on Facebook questioning the motive of Black Lives Matter, calling the group’s efforts “hypocritical and racist.”

Library officials say his actions do not reflect the values and beliefs of the public library.

“The post that upset people occurred over this weekend and they had a distinctly racist tone to them. Of course, that is not something libraries stand for at all, especially not our library,” assistant director Amber Potts said. “In times like this, we need to be held accountable, so I appreciate very much everybody that came in and said ‘this is not acceptable, we support our library and this is why we’re here.'”

The meeting included comments from community members calling for May’s firing.

The board hasn’t determined yet if it will remove May from his position.

May has apologized for his post through Facebook.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)