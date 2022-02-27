HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson will start to look a little bit brighter in the near future. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed contractors will soon work to upgrade street lights in the city.

While lighting upgrades will be an improvement for residents in the area, it also comes with some potential headaches. In order for the contractors to upgrade the lights, city officials say lane restrictions will come along with it.

Luckily, these lane restrictions are said to be in effect overnight. KYTC officials tell us the work begins on Monday, Feb. 28 with completion set for Wednesday, March 2. All of the work will be done at night between 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions while the upgrades are in work: