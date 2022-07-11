HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A driver involved in a serious life-threatening crash over the weekend is now out on bond. 18-year-old George Robertson was arrested Sunday after authorities accuse of him of causing a crash while under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to a news release, Robertson was driving on Highway 60 in Henderson County when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, which his wife and three kids were in. Deputies say the impact of that crash pushed the rear-ended vehicle into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision.

A news release states that Robertson’s wife was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash. Deputies say the driver and three children in the rear-ended vehicle were hurt and taken to a hospital. Law enforcement officials say the woman in the third vehicle was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Robertson was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He has since bonded out on a $1,000 bond.

