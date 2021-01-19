Henderson man allegedly holds two men hostage for hours, tells them he’s a police officer

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police have arrested a man who allegedly held two men against their will for several hours.

HPD were called to a home on North Park Drive near the Audubon Village Shopping Center around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Raymond Holcepl, 33, was allegedly armed with a knife and held two men against their will for several hours. HPD say Holcepl told the men was an undercover officer.

The real police officers took Holcepl into custody. He is facing several charges including unlawful imprisonment, possession of synthetic drugs, and impersonating a police officer. A mug shot of Holcepl was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)