Henderson man arrested after dropping drugs in front of police

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) A Henderson man is in jail after accidentally dropping his drugs in front of police officers.

Sherman Tate, 35, was driving on Morgan Ave. when his vehicle left the road and he hit a light pole near Bassemiers Fireplace Patio-Spa.

Officers say, while speaking with Tate, he dropped a baggie with a white substance inside it. They seized the baggie and say the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Tate was taken to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections on a possession charge.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

