Henderson man arrested after police reportedly find drugs, rifle in apartment

Local News

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson man Quashawn Kennedy was arrested after officers reportedly found over four pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, and a stolen rifle in his apartment while serving a search warrant.

Kennedy is currently being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

