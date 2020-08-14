Henderson man arrested after police reportedly find drugs, rifle in apartment

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson man Quashawn Kennedy was arrested after officers reportedly found over four pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, and a stolen rifle in his apartment while serving a search warrant.
Kennedy is currently being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)
