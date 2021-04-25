Henderson man arrested after reports of shots fired behind Evansville bar

Anthony Eddnesit Antia, 26, of Henderson, Kentucky (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Henderson man is facing charges of possessing a handgun without a license after police say he fired shots in a parking lot behind an Evansville business early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Chaser’s Bar and Grill just before 3 a.m. and found Anthony Eddnesit Antia, 26, standing next to a vehicle behind Smitty’s Italian Steakhouse. Police also found spent shell casings and live rounds on the ground next to the vehicle.

According to a media report, police obtained a search warrant and found a handgun in Antia’s vehicle.

Antia was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he was later released.

