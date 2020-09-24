Henderson man arrested for alleged rape of a minor

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A man taken to the Henderson County Detention Center for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this year.

Henderson Police Department arrested 21-year-old Shayman Hancock after the alleged victim said Hancock had assaulted her between April and July.

The investigation is still ongoing.

