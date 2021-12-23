Henderson man arrested for dragging police officer with his car

Henderson, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department says an officer was dragged by a man trying to escape.

According to a release from HPD, around 12:30 Thursday morning, RC T. Myers of Henderson dragged a police officer using the door of his car.

Myers then got out of the car and ran across Highway 41 North. Police say his actions caused two other officers to nearly be hit by a semi.

Police were able to apprehend Myers and he is currently in the Henderson County Detention Center facing charges.