Henderson man arrested in connection to Lloyd Expressway shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Henderson man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital nearly a month ago.

According to an affidavit, the victims were traveling in the middle lane, heading east on the Lloyd Expressway under Hwy 41 around 12:15 a.m. on January 24. The victim riding in the front passenger seat said he rolled his window down to spit out a piece of gum when he noticed a car beside him in the right lane.

One of the passengers seated behind the driver said he then saw the driver of the car next to them roll down his window and displayed a silver semi-automatic handgun. After seeing the handgun, the passenger said he leaned over to roll down the right-side rear window and flipped the other driver off. That’s when they say the other driver fell back before driving back up and shooting into their car.

Court documents show one of the victims was able to give police a description of the suspect and his vehicle and also said he would be able to identify him in a photo line-up.

Police say a vehicle matching the given description was pulled over, and the officer’s bodycam footage was used along with social media to develop a possible suspect. Police put together a photo line-up of six subjects, which included the driver that had been pulled over.

Police say the victim was able to identify Stacy Lamar Williams, 21, of Henderson, without hesitation as the man who shot him. Police say when asked if he was sure, he said yes.

Williams is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

(This story was originally published on February 20, 2021)