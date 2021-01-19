Henderson man charged after allegedly pointing gun at another person

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A Henderson man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at another person. Police were called to the 300 block of Fagan Street just after 1 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police Colby Pruitt, 30, pointed a silver handgun at him. Police say they found a handgun that fit the description hidden at the scene.

Pruitt was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)