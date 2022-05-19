HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police arrested a Henderson County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to a release from KSP, Tyler V. Dyer, 22, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after they say the suspect shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. Dyer is currently charged with the following: