Henderson man dies after fire in mobile home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) One person is dead after an early morning fire at a mobile home.

Henderson firefighters say it happened just before 2:00 AM on the 2300 block of Carter Drive. The fire was heavily involved when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to make their way inside the back of the home, where they found Brenden Bellar, 19, who died of his injuries. A second person inside the mobile home was able to make it out tell neighbors to call 911. That person was taken to an Evansville hospital for injuries, and then released shortly after.

Firefighters say the home had no working smoke detectors. Kentucky State Fire Marshals, Henderson Fire Department, and Henderson County coroners are investigating.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2022)