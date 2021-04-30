Henderson man faces several drug charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson man faces several charges after authorities said they found over 100 syringes, heroin and pills at his home.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force went to a home on Kennedy Circle to serve an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Paul Schwartz.

Deputies were told he wasn’t home, but they got permission to search his room.

Deputies said they found over 100 used and unused syringes laying around the room along with heroin, pills and marijuana.

Deputies said three of the syringes tested positive for morphine.

Schwartz faces several drug charges.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)