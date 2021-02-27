Henderson man facing charges after police say he hit a truck with a shovel

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man was arrested on multiple charges, including public intoxication, early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 300 block of 14th Street around 6:20 a.m. for a disturbance call. They say when they arrived they found that Bradley King had taken a shovel from the victim’s truck and hit the vehicle with it.

King was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center and faces charges of public intoxication, possession, and criminal mischief.

(This story was originally published on February 27, 2021)