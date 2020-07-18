Henderson man found in crawl space with drugs, paraphernalia

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Police Department says they found Odis Bonnell in a crawl space with drugs and paraphernalia after Bonnell reportedly fled from officers in a nearby area.

Officers responded to a report that someone was making noise behind a residence on the 200 block of Adams Avenue late Thursday night before finding the area around the crawlspace “disturbed.” Officers found a man in the crawl space and ordered him out.

After he left, officers went in to investigate the crawl space and reportedly found a black bag with scales, baggies, and suspected narcotics believed to be methamphetamine, pills, and synthetic drugs. Bonnell was later transported to the Henderson County Detention Center.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: