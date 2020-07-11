Henderson man found unconscious after reported fight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Henderson Police Looking For Assault Suspect_4179037467684260407

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Police Department says they responded to a report of multiple people fighting near the intersection of Clay St. and S. Holloway St. around 2:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

Alec Miller, 21, was transported to a local hospital after being found unconscious at the scene. A Taurus handgun was reportedly stolen during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020) 

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories