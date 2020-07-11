Henderson man found unconscious after reported fight

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Police Department says they responded to a report of multiple people fighting near the intersection of Clay St. and S. Holloway St. around 2:30 A.M. Saturday morning.

Alec Miller, 21, was transported to a local hospital after being found unconscious at the scene. A Taurus handgun was reportedly stolen during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

