HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson County man was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison on Thursday following an investigation with Kentucky State Police and the FBI Louisville Field Office.

According to court documents, Jason P. Elder, 43, of Henderson possessed with the intent to distribute 164.95 grams of methamphetamine on October 7, 2021. Authorities say Elder was on supervised release for a previous federal drug trafficking conviction at the time, and he received an additional sentence of 12 months and one day for that violation. In total, officials say Elder will serve 13 years, 7 months and one day in federal prison.

“Individuals like the defendant, who plan to flood Western Kentucky communities with poisonous substances, will face lengthy federal prison sentences,” stated U.S. Attorney Bennett. “Working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to focus federal resources on drug traffickers as we strive to increase public safety in the Western District.”

Elder will also serve five years on supervised release after his federal prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.