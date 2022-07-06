EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Henderson man was sentenced on Wednesday to 24 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shooting at an Evansville Police officer.

Police say a caller reported Andrew Lee Barnett was waving a pistol in the air in the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue on May 30, 2020. The prosecutor’s office says Barnett fired a gun at an officer attempting to use a stun gun on him during a foot chase.

A jury found Andrew Barnett guilty last month of attempted aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon as well as the firearm sentencing enhancement and serious violent felon sentencing enhancement.