Henderson man turns on truck to warm it up, comes outside to find it gone

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) An opportunistic truck thief didn’t make it very far before being stopped by police.

Henderson police responded to a home in the 1400 block of Obyrne Street around 8 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle’s owner told police he went out to start his vehicle before leaving for work. He said when he went back outside, his truck was missing and he called 911.

While police were responding to the home on Obyrne, another officer saw a truck matching the stolen vehicles description heading north on Green Street. Police say after conducting a traffic stop, they learned Corey Hope, 22, of Henderson, was in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Hope was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

A mugshot was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)