HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mayor Steve Austin spoke at the Henderson Rotary Club on Thursday morning to address upcoming projects in the city.

Austin discussed projects such as converting the old Audubon School into housing, and the future Homeplace Assisted Living Facility.

Austin also said the city is looking to possibly add a new municipal dock to the riverfront. He says the city plans to apply for grants to help pay for the proposed dock.