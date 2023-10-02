HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The members of the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) has elected Henderson Mayor Brad Staton to the KLC board of directors.

The board consists of dozens of city officials and representatives of city-related organizations. They set the League’s legislative agenda each year, provide legislative strategy and review policy issues to create a better quality of life and expand economic opportunities for cities acros the Commonwealth.

This is Mayor Staton’s first term on the board. “KLC has supported our city in so many different ways over the years,” he says. “I’m excited to give back and help however we can.”

KLC Executive Director and CEO James Chaney thanked Mayor Staton for his willingness to serve. “He is a perfect fit for the board,” Chaney says. “Mayor Staton brings a wealth of financial and management knowledge to KLC, in addition to his six-year history in city government. We look forward to his contributions as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session.”