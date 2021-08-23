Henderson Municipal Center lobby closed

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – City officials have temporarily closed the lobby at the Municipal Center due to staffing issues related to COVID-19 exposure.

Customers can still make utility bill and other payments by using the drive-thru windows of the building. People who need to conduct business with other offices can still enter the building and ask the receptionist to contact the office they need.

City officials are also encouraging everyone to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to assist in stopping the outbreak of new cases.