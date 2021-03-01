Henderson Municipal Center to reopen on March 15

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Almost exactly a year since it closed to in-person traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Henderson Municipal Center will reopen to in-person visitors on March 15.

The City of Henderson has been operating under a state of emergency since March 16, 2020. City offices have been closed to help protect the City work force, which includes many who help provide the essential services of police enforcement, fire protection, and sanitation and utility services.

City officials feel that the reduction in the number of both local and statewide cases of COVID-19 allows the safe reopening of the Municipal Center. They say other offices will be evaluated as more people are vaccinated against the disease and as case numbers continue to decline.

Visitors will notice some changes when the Municipal Center building reopens.

When entering on First Street, visitors will have to have their temperature taken before proceeding any further. Then the lobby receptionist will ask what type of business they need to conduct and either direct them to continue to the Utility Collections lobby or summon the employee they’re there to visit.

Visitors must continue to wear a mask and maintain 6-foot social distancing.

Visitors to the Utility Collections lobby will be asked to exit the Elm Street door and be mindful of traffic in the drive-thru lanes on that side of the building.

The John F. Kennedy Community Center is partially open, with some restrictions, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Only the weight room is open.

Pre-registration is required for the available hour-long sessions, and nine spaces are available for each session.

Masks are required at all times.

Temperature screenings must be done before entering.

The Parks Department also has resumed rentals of the Denton Shelter and the Atkinson Clubhouse.

Public meetings will continue to be available via Zoom, live stream on the City of Henderson website, Facebook, Twitter and broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 200.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)