Henderson Municipal Gas officials warn customers about rising utility costs

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson is warning customers that they’ll be paying more to heat their homes during the winter.

Henderson Municipal Gas officials say natural gas prices in the U.S. have been rising for several months mostly due to high demand and issues with the supply chain and storage.

Local customers can expect a 40 to 50 percent increase in the natural gas portion of their utility bills. However, a colder than normal winter or early cold snap could drive prices even higher.

The City of Henderson recommends that customers take advantage of programs that are in place to help with these increases, such as budget billing and utility assistance programs. Customers who haven’t had any late payments for the last 12 months qualify for budget billing, which averages the last 12 bills and adds a contingency for rate increases and atypical weather. Utility customers pay the average amount each month.

Steps can also be taken to reduce the amount of energy needed to heat your home this winter.

Some things that can be done to conserve, whether you use natural gas to heat your home or simply have a few gas-fueled appliances:

Seal it up

Check for leaks around windows, doors, and other openings to the outside. Seal these leaks with caulk and keep the warmth in. For the biggest savings, add insulation in the attic. Installing storm windows can also reduce heat loss through windows by approximately 10-20 percent.



Cover it up

Cover bare floors with carpet. Wrap old water heaters with proper insulating jackets. Insulate your plumbing.



Clean it up

Have your furnace inspected regularly by a qualified professional and change filters once per month.

Make sure your dryer filter is lint free. Regularly change your air filter in your HVAC system



Change your ways

Wash cold. Whenever possible, use the cold water setting on your washing machine. When it’s cold outside but also sunny, open the blinds during the day to let the sun help heat your home. Save money by lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter. For every degree you lower your heat in the 60-degree to 70-degree range you’ll save up to 5 percent on heating costs. Consider installing a programmable thermostat to automate your HVAC system. Turn down the water heater. Set your water heater no higher than 120 degrees F. Cook up energy savings. Use a smaller pan if possible and put a lid on it so the food cooks faster. Use the microwave to heat food whenever possible.

Some links to articles about conservation can be found on Henderson Municipal Gas’s Facebook page.