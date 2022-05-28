HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to see several intimate and unique music performances in the Tri-State, the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival might just be what you’re looking for!

Four nights of acoustic live performances are coming to Henderson’s historic downtown. Officials with the event say you will be captivated by some of Nashville’s award-winning singer songwriters as they share their stories behind the hit songs we hear on the radio.

“Songfest is a unique experience; I have been going for several years and I always look forward to hearing the award-winning songwriters. I love being able to hear their interpretation of their hit-song,” said Jessica Beaven, Sandy Lee Songfest media co-chair.

Songwriters in attendance have written songs such as: The Dance by Garth Brooks, It’s Five O’clock Somewhere by Alan Jackson, She’s Everything by Brad Paisley, and many more!

Officials say Songfest will be hosted at Rookies and Hometown Roots as it runs July 27 – 30. On Wednesday and Thursday evening there will be one show, and Friday and Saturday evening there will be two shows. A spokesperson with the event says tickets can be bought on their website starting June 1.