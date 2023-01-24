HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The USS Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation, and onboard is Chief Gunner’s Mate Chuck Littlepage from Henderson, Kentucky.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach sent us this photo of Littlepage removing chaff shells from launchers aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) last week.

The Oakland is deployed to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region according to an email from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.