Henderson nursing home reports no active COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Redbanks, a nursing home in Henderson, announced on Tuesday that it has no active COVID-19 cases.

Dozens of residents and staff members at the facility tested positive for the virus in October but officials the last two residents have moved back into their permanent rooms and plastic barriers have been removed.

In October, some family members of residents told Eyewitness News they had questions about how the facility is handling COVID-19.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

