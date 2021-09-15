Henderson offers cash incentive for people to get COVID vaccine

HENDERSON, Ky. – The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners approved a financial incentive program for previously unvaccinated adult City of Henderson residents who receive full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Up to 1,000 unvaccinated adults who become fully vaccinated between Sept. 22 and Oct. 22 will receive a $100 gift card paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.

The incentive is available only at T&T Drug Store (1331 Clay St.), Midway Pharmacy (Eastgate Shopping Center on Outer Second Street) and Health First Community Health Center (700 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave).

The commission took the measure in an effort to help increase the local vaccination rate percentage, which was 47.36 percent on Tuesday, and “to assist in stopping the COVID-19 virus outbreak and provide some relief to area hospitals” and health-care workers that are under stress.

Henderson County has been in “the red zone” with a high COVID caseload since late July