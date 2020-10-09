Henderson officials urge people to play it safe amid surge in COVID cases

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson officials are urging people to follow health guidelines to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Since the start of October, the county has added nearly 200 new cases of coronavirus. Henderson is on track to surpass last month’s total of new cases. In the month of September, the county added 329 COVID-19 cases. Last Tuesday, the county reported five deaths.

During a press conference Friday, Mayor Steve Austin said Kentucky has designated Henderson County as a red zone, and he urges business owners to protect their employees and customers.

Linda White with Deaconess Henderson Hospital said between Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Midtown, there are around 90 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. She says they have plans to open more ICU beds. In Henderson, White said there are currently six COVID patients in the hospital. Three of those patients are receiving Remdesivir, one of three drugs used to treat President Trump when he tested positive.

Last Tuesday, White says more than 1,000 people were tested at Deaconess hospitals for coronavirus. She says many of those tests were for people who had come in close contact with somebody who had tested positive. Deaconess has a 14% positivity rate, according to White.

Health officials are also urging people to get the flu shot. Experts say this year’s flu symptoms are expected to closely resemble coronavirus symptoms.

Evansville officials also held a press conference Friday discussing their surge in cases.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2020)