Henderson officials hope to open Atkinson Pool by end of June

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) After fears Atkinson Pool in Henderson wouldn’t have enough lifeguards to open this year, the city says they had enough lifeguard and support staff applicants to start the two-week lifeguard training process. They hope to open the public pool before the end of June.

The Board of Commissioners lowered the eligibility age for lifeguards to 15 and also increased the starting pay rate to be more competitive.

The Parks Department had planned to open Atkinson Pool on Memorial Day weekend, but it was not possible because of a lack of lifeguard applicants required to operate the pool safely.

Once open, pool hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.