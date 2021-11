HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson based organization opened up a public capital campaign as it prepares to move into a new building.

The Henderson Christian Community Outreach announced plans to open a new building near the intersection of Fifth and Ingram in April. Now, organizers say they’re looking for $1.4 million to help them get set up and continue their mission locally.

Officials say they hope to fully open the new space by New Year’s.