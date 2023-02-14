HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Local organizations pitched their plan to Henderson County officials on Tuesday to help combat the fentanyl crisis.

The county had 14 overdoses and 4 deaths in the first 13 days of 2023, compared to 17 fentanyl related deaths in all of 2022. the Women’s Addiction Recovery Manor and The Center for Addiction Recovery of Henderson want to hire a community outreach coordinator who would educate people about the dangers of fentanyl, how to spot an overdose and how to use narcan.

The funding would come from several sources including Kentucky’s settlement money from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic.