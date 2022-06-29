HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local organizations helping families with economic crisis received $52,505 on Wednesday. The United Way of Henderson County (UWHC) and the Henderson County Local Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) provided the funds for organizations to provide shelter, food and supportive family services.

EFSP is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These funds are available as part of EFSP’s Phase 39 and ARPA-R funding, which is an additional award from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The following local organizations were selected to receive funding for their services since they are already providing to the Henderson community:

The Salvation Army – $4,202 in Phase 39 funds and $12,964 in ARPA-R funds to provide meals to local individuals and families in need.

Henderson Christian Community Outreach – $4,201 in Phase 39 funds and $12,963 in ARPA-R funds to help local individuals and families cover one month’s rent or mortgage payment.

Father Bradley Shelter for Women & Children – $4,175 in Phase 39 Fund and $12,950 in ARPA-R funds to provide shelter to local women and children.

United Way of Henderson County received $257 from Phase 39 and $793 in ARPA-R funds to cover administrative fees.

Funds are given directly to these agencies by the EFSP National Board and may be used to provide food in the form of served meals or groceries, lodging in a mass shelter or hotel, one month’s rent or mortgage payment, one month’s utility bill, and/or supplies and equipment necessary to feed or shelter people.

Local organizations submitted an online application to access these funds through United Way of Henderson County in April. Applicants had to be nonprofit organizations, churches or units of government to be eligible and demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.