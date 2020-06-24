Henderson Parks and Recreation announce plans to reopen some amenities

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Some Henderson facilities closed since March 27 are set to reopen June 29 under Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidance allowing gatherings up to 50 people.

Facilities set to reopen

Playgrounds in all city parks, with signage reminding users to maintain social distancing, hand washing, and other information. Masks are encouraged but not recommended for children

Outdoor basketball courts for individuals with their own basketball, games are not encouraged

The weight room at the John F. Kennedy Center will be available for one hour sessions between 8 AM and 6 PM. Temperature checks will be required as guests check in.

Denton Shelter House will reopen for gatherings of 50 people or less.

Downtown water feature will reopen as soon as the required health department permit is acquired and maintenance required for routine opening can be completed.

The sprayground at East End Park is expected to open June 29. There will be signage reminding users about appropriate physical distancing, hand washing and other information. Users are strongly urged to comply with signage so the water features can remain open through the remainder of the summer season.

The Atkinson Park Pool will not open for the season primarily because of challenges in acquiring and training staff for an extremely short pool season. Seasonal staff members are typically qualifying high school and college students

Parks have remained open through the pandemic for passive uses including walking, jogging, running, picnicking and disc golf.

The courts at the Doc Hosbach Tennis Complex are available for use by tennis players, and rules have been posted.

Parks Director Trace Stevens has provided organizers of the local recreation leagues with the guidance recommended for starting and running their programs.

The Gathering Place is expected to remain closed through July and will adopt a phased-in plan when it does re-open.

Visitors at the John F. Kennedy Center weight room can only bring essential items including car keys, towels, workout gloves, belts, and a water bottle. Water fountains will not be available and social distancing must be observed. No spotters or group workouts are allowed.

