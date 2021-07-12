Henderson Parks Department seeking help for Christmas in the Park

HENDERSON, KY, July 12, 2021– The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department is celebrating “Christmas in July” by seeking helping from local civic groups, businesses and companies and other organizations with the annual Christmas in the Park display in downtown Central Park.

The students at Henderson County High School’s School of Fine Arts (SoFA) have already adopted some of the smaller cut-out displays and refurbished them, setting the bar for a fresh look, but the Parks Department is asking for assistance with some of the other buildings and displays that have become weather-worn and are in need of a new look.

“Adopting one of the displays, making repairs and repainting is a great way for a group of volunteers to assist with bringing the spirit of Christmas to this beloved tradition that makes its home in our City park,” said Trace Stevens, Parks director for the City.

He is currently in the process of “making a list” (and probably checking it twice) of things needed for repairs and working on a schedule for finishing the work by the end of November when the displays will be set up for the 2021 Christmas in the Park. Stevens note that the Tree Lighting Ceremony also is expected to return this year.

Any group interested in adopting one (or more) of the features in Central Park can contact Stevens at the Parks office, 270-831-1274.