HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department is still seeking help from local civic groups, businesses and other organizations with the annual Christmas in the Park display in downtwon Central Park.

The Parks Department is asking for assistance with larger displays that have become weather-worn and are in need of a new look.

Any group interested in adopting one of the features in Central Park can contact Trace Stevens at the Parks office at 270-831-1274.