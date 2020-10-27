Henderson Parks & Rec brings ‘The Great Pumpkin Search’ to town

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department announced a safe, fun, socially distanced activity called “The Great Pumpkin Search.” The search can be done by families working together or someone working solo, and is open to participants of all ages.

Four small pumpkins have been hidden in four different Henderson Parks. Each pumpkin has directions printed on them with a telephone number to call Parks & Recreation and verification code that the finders will need to claim their prize. The code is required to win, so hold on to the pumpkin if you find one. There will be one winner per pumpkin.

(270) 831-1274 is the number to call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No pumpkins will be:

Hidden higher than 6 feet in the air.

Near river, creeks, waterway.

Hidden on roof tops.

Require climbing a tree.

Hidden in flower beds.

Near gas/electric lines.

Near roads.

In closed facilities.

In cemeteries.

Buried.

On private property.

Good luck and happy hunting!

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

