Henderson PFAS working group has first meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The city of Henderson’s PFAS working group begins learning more about the chemical and what can be done to keep residents safe.

It follows the exposure of the chemical at Shamrock Technologies three years ago, and criticism over the city’s response.

This was the first meeting for the working group, who heard from state environmental officials about PFAS chemicals and their impact. They learned about what happened in 2018, how the company and state responded in regards to reporting the exposure and testing of ground water, and how levels detected in the water compare to other nearby communities. It follows reports out of Louisville questioning how the city responded when they learned of the exposure at shamrock. City Commissioner Brad Staton says it can help with future responses if something similar happens again.

“We need to make sure that when things come up that are important, in our community and that could have an impact on a number of people in our community, that we’re getting the information out and we’re bein proactive and we’re working with our citizens to solve the problems,” says Staton.

Staton also says one problem regarding the response to a chemical exposure is the city has no enforcement capabilities to PFAS and it’s handled at the state and federal levels.

The working group’s next meeting is scheduled for December 6th at 4:00 PM.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2021)