Henderson PFAS Working Group have second meeting

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson PFAS Working Group met for the second time on Monday as they continue to try and mitigate the current issue with chemical contamination in the area.

The group is organizing their focus into three main categories: What they know about PFAS, What they need to know, and how they can solve the issue. At this meeting, Kentucky State Commissioner Tony Hatton discussed his in-depth geological research.

“Once you get offsite from the three Shamrock properties, the appearance of PFAS in the ground and the groundwater dissipates very quickly,” said Henderson City Commissioner Brad Statton. “It becomes much less of a concern to human health. That, at the end of the day, is what we are most concerned with, is how this impacts the citizens of Henderson and how the citizens of Henderson are going to stay safe throughout all of this.”

The next steps for the PFAS Working Group is to take the research they were presented with and continue to try to figure out what they need to know. Shamrock facilities are also working with the state level to figure out what they can do on their end as well. Statton announced that he plans to have a third meeting around the end of January or start of February.