HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson’s PFAS Working Group will hold its first meeting next week.

The first public meeting will be used to announce its members, get organized and receive information from Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet officials to help the community better understand what PFAS are. The meeting will be held on November 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Henderson Municipal Gas Department.

Anyone who plans on attending will be required to wear a mask.